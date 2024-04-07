Home page World

From: Cefina Gomez

A 27-year-old British woman shares her high expectations of her employers. She wants to revolutionize the job market for future generations too.

Marlow – Gen Z people seem to talk a lot about work-life balance. The persistent myth persists that the “work” share should be kept particularly low for young people born between 1995 and 2010. The picture could be hardened by the statements of 27-year-old Bemi Oluiston from Marlow in Great Britain.

As the The Sun reports, Oluiston wants to protect her mental health at work and not compromise on her social life. In a TikTok video, an influencer recently expressed her shock at a 40-hour workload.

The high expectations of Generation Z: “I quit three jobs and I would quit even more”

Bemi Oluiston is proud to be a discerning member of Gen Z. “As a member of Generation Zero, I have to be demanding,” Oluiston is quoted as saying by the British tabloid. According to her, she would not subordinate her life to work, but rather demanded the exact opposite from her employer. “If a job starts having a negative impact on my mental health, affecting my social life or my education, I will leave it,” she said.

So far, Oluiston has rigorously implemented these high expectations. “I’ve already quit three jobs and I would quit even more,” she reveals. The Brit wants to be more than just a personnel number, so she expects a future employer to respect her studies and breaks and to take mental health and fitness courses into account in everyday work.

Their demands are justified by the fact that the young woman wants to be happy. She also wants to be a role model for future generations. “I create a framework from which other employees can benefit,” says Oluiston.

Change in the labor market: “I create a framework from which other employees can benefit”

The Gen Z member is doing a master’s in “Adult Safeguarding and Education” alongside work. She doesn't see the need to work overtime and doesn't want a job that has a negative impact on her life. She would like to see changes in all age groups. According to Oluiston, older people should also stop bowing to what they see as an over-the-top performance society.

However, the British woman and her generation would not describe themselves as work-shy. “We’re not lazy, but we put ourselves before work. And that means we are healthier for it,” she emphasizes. Gen Z is often accused of being lazy. There are also many cases that show the opposite: A 26-year-old recently tearfully begged for a job on TikTok.

Persistent prejudice: Is Gen Z really that lazy? A data analysis may show the opposite

Meanwhile, researchers at… Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research compared today's employees under the age of 25 with those entering the workforce in recent decades. According to this, the employed young men worked an average of over 41 hours per week in 1985, but at that time they wanted a 38-hour week. In 2021, however, according to the survey, people worked an average of 35 hours per week, which was close to the desired 34-hour week.

The difference is even greater among young women: in 2021, they worked an average of almost 28 hours per week, ten hours less than women in 1985 (around 38 hours). While in 1985 employed women wanted a 34-hour week, according to the institute's data, in 2021 young women up to the age of 25 wanted a 26-hour week.

The desire for less working time was already there decades ago. The job market has also changed significantly. “The prejudices about Generation Z pretty much disappear into thin air if you look closely,” emphasized labor market researcher Enzo Weber to the South German newspaper. A student also defended his generation and explained that young people of Gen Z only want to be paid “appropriately and fairly”.. But there are also critical voices about the experiences with Gen Z. (cg)