How far would you be willing to go to not pay a debt? Although in most cases the answers to this question can be unlimited, in the case of Liza Dewi Pramita, is as unusual as it is disconcerting: pretending to be dead.

This woman, from Indonesia, had a debt of 265 euros -equivalent to 1,334,829 Colombian pesos- with Maya Gunawan, a woman she had never met, at least in person.

“I asked in the WhatsApp group, friends recommended me (to give him a loan)”, Maya told the local media ‘Tribun Medan’ regarding the reasons that led her to disburse such an amount of money to a woman that she had heard about for the first time in an online group called Arisan .

As Maya told the previously cited Indonesian outlet, Liza had initially promised to pay her debt on November 20, 2022; however, when the established time came, she had to request an extension of a few weeks. December 6 was finally the agreed payment day.

When the payment deadline came, Liza did not pay the debt either, and five days later, on December 11, Maya came across a Facebook post that undoubtedly took her by surprise: the woman who owed him money had allegedly been killed in a traffic accident near his home in Medan, North Sumatra.

This fateful news was accompanied by heartbreaking images. In one of them, Liza lay motionless, dressed in white and with two pieces of cotton covering her nostrils; in the others, she could appreciate an image of a body wrapped in a sheet and a stretcher being transported by two nurses in a hospital.

Maya, far from believing the images, noticed irregularities in them. “There are many things that are rare. That is why at that moment I somehow did not immediately believe it. When I called her husband to make a video call, he didn’t want to hang up immediately (as a grieving person would surely do),” she said, according to ‘Indonesia Posts English’.

The raw and shocking truth came from the hand of Najwa Almira Ginting, Liza’s daughter, who had to confess that it was all an elaborate setup on her mother’s part to avoid paying the debt.

According to ‘The New York Post’, the image of the stretcher was nothing more than a screenshot from a television program; while Liza’s snapshots were taken to make her “deception” more convincing.

When speaking to the local media, Maya stated that she had not reported her debtor to the authorities, because, against all odds, she is still waiting for the woman to appear and pay her debt. “I am still waiting for her intention to pay from her, although I cannot contact her now,” she told ‘Indonesia Posts English’.

