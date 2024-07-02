Home page World

There is a major police operation involving a helicopter in Weingarten because a woman has apparently been killed. © Fabian Geier/EinsatzReport24/dpa

Major operation in the Karlsruhe district: In the small town of Weingarten, a woman is found who appears to have been killed. Hours later, the police arrest a suspect in his hiding place.

Weingarten – In Weingarten in the Karlsruhe district, a woman was allegedly murdered. On Tuesday morning, officers in the community of 10,000 residents arrested a suspect, police and prosecutors announced.

Police found the woman, who was probably the victim of a homicide, in an apartment in Weingarten on Tuesday night. Someone from the area around the house called the emergency services shortly after midnight, said a police spokesman. Police began an intensive search that night. A police helicopter was also deployed.

Victim and perpetrator probably knew each other

The suspect is a 25-year-old from Montenegro. It became clear relatively quickly that the victim and the suspect knew each other personally, said a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office. According to a police spokesman, the suspected perpetrator was temporarily arrested near the apartment. He was apparently hiding in a kind of shed. It must now be checked whether he will be brought before a judge on Tuesday or not until Wednesday.

The woman who was presumably killed was older than the suspect, said the police spokesman. He did not initially provide any more precise information about the identity of the woman. The police also did not initially disclose what kind of relationship the suspect and the woman might have had. For tactical reasons, they also initially did not provide any information about the possible cause of death or a possible motive. dpa