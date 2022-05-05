The woman who pretended to be invalid could carry out all kinds of daily activities without any help

A Sicilian woman 67-year-old was accused of pretending to be invalid for 38 years. The financiers of the economic-financial police unit denounced the case for the crime of aggravated fraud against the state. In light of this, they were seized over 205 thousand euros. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

At the request of the prosecutor, the investigating judge of the court Termini Imerese ordered a preventive seizure of over 205 thousand euros for a woman of 67 years old which pretended to be invalid.

There first visit of the 67-year-old dates back to 1983 when they found them mental and motor problems. In detail, he did not respond to physical and auditory stimuli, had tremors in the upper limbs and severe intellectual retardation.

A second visit carried out in 2010 confirmed all of his disturbances. In light of this, the 67-year-old got one pension of over 800 euros per month together withattendance allowance.

The investigations of the Fiamme Gialle on the woman who pretended to be invalid

However, according to investigations by the Yellow flame, the protagonist of the story would always pretend to be invalid. To prove it were the stalking by the military who have seen the woman perform all kinds of daily activity without any help. For example, the 67-year-old normally went to the local market and was in contact with other people. That’s not all, from her social profiles it emerged that she carried out physical activity on a daily basis.

According to the investigators:

In light of the evidence gathered, the woman would be autonomous in her daily life, able to provide for her own needs without any help.

To deal with the kidnapping of 205 thousand euros were the Yellow Flames of the Provicial Command of Palermo. The latter have also opened the investigations on the case that led the judge for preliminary investigations.