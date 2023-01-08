Authorities in Brazil are investigating the case of a woman who claimed to have breast cancer in order to ask for multiple donations and get a sum that exceeds 20,000 Brazilian reais (more than 18 million Colombian pesos).

Camilla Maria Barbosa do Santos, 27, was denounced by ex-boyfriends, ex-mothers-in-law and other close people who claim that he lied about his supposed illness to get money from them. Now, she faces a process for the crime of fraud.

Camilla’s supposed cancer



The events occurred in Morrinhos, in the south of Goiás, in Brazil. According to the media in that country, Camilla claimed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“My name is Camilla. I am 27 years old and I am fighting breast cancer. Today, I am fighting this constant battle. It’s days and days. I am very afraid and I have enormous insecurity, ”she said on her networks, according to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

On that occasion, the woman uploaded a video shaving her head and then started various raffles to raise money to pay for her cancer treatment.

Young man pretends to have breast cancer to get doações and is indicated for estelionato An investigation conducted by the Delegation of Morrinhos, in Goiás, found that Camilla Maria Barbosa dos Santos applied blows to close people, such as ex-lovers and ex-suegres.

The young woman stated that she was cured, but that a few years later, precisely at the beginning of 2022, she went to the hospital to undergo dengue tests. It was there that, according to her, the doctors discovered that the cancer had metastasized in her intestine and lung.

Camilla stated that she received her treatment at the Araújo Jorge Cancer Hospital, recognized for being a leading institution in the care of cancer patients. The young woman published videos and photographs of herself on social networks from the hospital beds while, supposedly, she received chemotherapy to treat the progression of the disease.

Complaints for fraud



Nevertheless, ex-boyfriends, ex-mothers-in-law and other people began to suspect the truth of Camilla’s illness and they went to the local police station to report that the woman appeared to actually be a scammer.

According to the complainants, they had donated a large sum of money to Camilla for tests and to buy medicine, but after a while they began to doubt that she was really sick.

“We have news that family members suspected his illness, but never had any proof that he was lying, as he left people out of situations. She did not let them accompany her to the consultations, to the chemotherapy sessions. Her ex-boyfriends also went looking for her and the hospital itself said that she was not there. So, she always tried to keep everyone out of this situation and she showed only the images that she took,” said Fernando Gontijo, head of the Morrinhos police station.

This was how the woman asked for money for her medical treatment.

For this reason, the authorities launched an investigation against the young woman and determined that was able to raise more than 20,000 reais in donations. This taking into account only the people who reported it.

“We have already been able to identify at least five campaigns and raffles (to request money for treatment), and these amounts were transferred directly to the author’s account,” said the chief of the police station, quoted by Oglobo.

In the investigation, the justice found that Camilla was never treated by the hospital. The Araújo Jorge center notified the police that the 27-year-old woman was not and had not been a patient and that, on the contrary, he used to constantly go to the chemotherapy area without having an authorization.

The hospital claimed that the woman used someone else’s document and entered the place to take pictures. On multiple occasions, the medical center says, she was thrown out of the premises.

When she was summoned to testify, Camilla stated that she underwent seven chemotherapy sessions at said health center but that in October the hospital lost her documents and records. For that reason, she said, it was not possible to find her medical records at the location.

“She affirms that all the treatment was carried out at the Araújo Jorge Hospital. So that would be the only place we would have to look for an exam. In the unit there is no record, there is no history of that there. The hospital itself reported various situations in which she was caught inside the institution, acting with irregular conduct, ”said the commissioner.

⚠️ SERIOUS: The Civil Police of Goiás indicated Camila Maria Barbosa dos Santos, 27, for estelionato, after pretending to have cancer and carrying out campaigns and raffles on social networks to ask for help in treatment.

According to the authorities, They also asked the woman for medical evidence of her illness but she was not able to provide any in the middle of the judicial process and even claimed not to have a report that proves his diagnosis.

Now, a judge could determine that she undergo tests to confirm the veracity of her cancer.

The young woman remains free but faces an investigation for fraud, as reported by the G1 media.

ANGIE RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

