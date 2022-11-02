Colombia.- an unusual case was registered in Barranquilla, Colombia, since a woman pretended to be pregnant for nine months so that her boyfriend wouldn’t leave her.

Danny Rada was cheated on for nine months by his partner Shirly Bolañossince on August 17, he would supposedly become the father of his first daughter.

Nevertheless, the woman said the baby was in the Intensive Care Unit due to heart problems and that only she could see her.

The man had all the confidence in his girlfriendwho went out to the clinic every day and even I sent him pictures of her holding the baby and he showed that he was supposedly losing weight.

For more than a month, Danny became convinced that his daughter was hospitalized for health problems at the hospital.

But as the days passed and not being able to see his supposed daughter, he had doubts and decided to go himself to the Adelita de Char clinic, where they assured him that the woman never had the baby there.

Danny confronted his girlfriend and she told him between tears that she had had a psychological pregnancy and then that she lost her baby allegedly at 8 months of gestation.

Even the man went to the police thinking that it had been a case of disappearance forced minor or possible child trafficking.

But finally Shirly, under the custody of the authorities, She confessed that everything was an invention of hers so that he would not abandon her.

The case was confirmed by the manager of the Adelita de Char Clinic, Leonela Barraza, since she mentioned that there is no document in the system that proves that Shirly has any pregnancy tests or prenatal check-ups, she certified that the times the woman attended went to the hospital for some “general illness”.

Until now The woman’s whereabouts are unknown as she ran away of the authorities when they carried out a medical evaluation.