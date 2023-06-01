The singer Yarita Lizeth had an unfortunate incident during one of his scheduled concerts in Peru. This took place in Moquegua, where A woman threw water at the artist when the interpreter of “Amigo” was on stage.

As it was expected, Yarita Lizeth He realized this and made a drastic decision.

According to the video published by the Prisma Studios Facebook page, the native singer from Puno finished singing her song “Cut veins” and began to dialogue with the public. However, They threw water at her and the artist quickly questioned: “Who was it?”

Yarita Lizeth launched a contest to attend her concert. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Yarita Lizeth

What was the singer’s reaction?

According to the images, a woman threw water twice at Yarita Lizeth. She is she was identified and the singer requested that the alferados (godfathers of the party) take action.

“Here is a lady who is a little upset. Why do you scratch? I think we all deserve respect. Do you need to pour water? But mommy, I’m here singing. No one can disrespect anyone, we are content and happy. I am not going to continue until the lady retires, she is not going to pour me water, but beer ”, she requested the ‘Sweetie of love’.

After that, those in charge of the celebration removed the woman. Then dancers, musicians and Yarita Lizeth forgot about this fact and continued their musical work.

What are Yarita Lizeth’s most popular songs?

What are Yarita Lizeth's most popular songs?

“Cut veins”

“Unrequited love”

“I’ll get you out of my heart”

“Friend”

“Passenger love”

“Lie”

Yarita Lizeth reveals what she did before she was famous

In an interview with a local media, Yarita Lizeth spoke about the hard time she had to face as a teenager when she was left in charge of her brothers. It was there that she had to take over the reins of her home to support her family.

“I started from scratch to achieve my dream, I had no one to tell me ‘take these 100 soles to buy a suit, record your album.’I had lost my mother and my brothers were studying, so it was my turn, at the age of 17, to go to work.I went toPuerto Maldonadoto work and it was the hardest job I had in my life, we woke up at 3:00 a.m. and slept at 11:00 p.m., because I was a kitchen helper,” he said in a conversation with Trome.

