A resident of the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan poisoned insects and killed a neighbor with a ten-month-old baby. This was reported in the regional center of public communications (CSC), reports Interfax…

According to the CSC, on February 27, a woman, without warning the neighbors, disinfected the apartment with a preparation for the destruction of insects. As a result, two people died, another nine people were injured.

A forensic medical examination was appointed. The police organized a pre-investigation check under article 304 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan “Violation of sanitary rules or hygienic standards.”

Earlier, a Russian from the village of Znamenka in Bashkiria decided to warm up with a fire in the kitchen and accidentally burned down an apartment. Nobody was hurt, people managed to escape thanks to fire detectors. There was no electricity, gas or heating in the apartment, so the Russian was warming himself with the help of a fire in the kitchen. One night, a man was awakened by the loud sound of an autonomous fire detector installed as part of the Lonely Aged Citizens program. The signal was caused by a fire that went out of control – the interior wall had already caught fire. The neighbors, according to them, woke up from the barking of dogs and also urgently left the house. The arrived firefighters managed to localize the fire and completely protect the second apartment from the fire.