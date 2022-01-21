In the United Kingdoman 88-year-old woman who had lost sight in her left eye, He recovered partially your sight thanks to a chip implanted in his retina.

This lady was the first patient with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) to try the new technology.

This combines a Chipa camera mounted on a goggle lens, and a laptop for simulate the functioning of the eye.

According to the portal of the Clofán Clinic, an institution specialized in ophthalmological services, macular degeneration (AMD) is a degenerative illness that damages the macula, the central area of ​​the retina, and when it manifests, it gradually destroys vision.

The intervention was carried out at Moorfields Eye Hospital, located in the city of London. Through a press release, the woman indicated that she was confident that the implant it would help you do activities that you loved paint watercolors Y play bowling.



This new technology was developed by the firm Pixum Vision, in France. According to ‘The Guardian’, the device is called the Prima System and is part of an experiment to reset sight in people with this disease.

A Moorfields patient has become the first person in the UK to receive a bionic eye implant to help restore part of her sight. speaking to @itvnews, to be aired today, the 88-year-old says she’s looking forward to painting & bowls again. Read more https://t.co/ynRVsu6viN pic.twitter.com/5Hr4kk7HGd — Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (@Moorfields) January 21, 2022

How does this technology work?

Through a small surgery, insert to the patient under the retina a chip 2mm diameter. The device is linked wirelessly to special glasses that contain a video camera connected to a small computer that is on the patient’s waist.

The chip captures the images provided by the glasses and sends them to the computerwhich through artificial intelligence algorithms, processes the information and sends it back to the glasses.

These project the image onto the chip, which converts the electrical signals traveling to the brain and interprets them as the natural vision.

According to the hospital, this is just a test system, as it takes time for the brain to reinterpret the information from the chip. But after several weeks of rehabilitation, patients will be able to see as before.

