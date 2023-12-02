Home page World

From: Simon Stock

Who is allowed to park in women’s spaces? Women, of course. But also men. The rules are clear, but be careful: not every parking space is the same.

Hamm – A 26-year-old parks her car in a parking space for women. When not only she got out, but also two men, she was approached by a parking garage employee. Women’s parking space and then men in the car – that’s not possible, he says, and threatens to have it towed away and even be banned from the house. I’m sorry, what? Who, if not women, are allowed to park their cars in women’s parking spaces? The surprising answer is: everyone can do it, including men. And yet the gentleman from the park supervisor wasn’t entirely wrong. Confused? wa.de clarifies.

Woman parks in a women’s parking space – suddenly she is threatened with a ban

Women’s parking spaces have existed in Germany since the 1990s. Since then, they have been the subject of jokes in the extra-embarrassing category at dull men’s regulars’ tables. The introduction of specially marked parking spaces was the answer to very real and statistically supported fears among women of being physically attacked or sexually harassed in abandoned parks. Women’s parking spaces are therefore usually located directly at the exits of a parking garage, are better lit and have video surveillance.

However, the road traffic regulations (StVO) do not recognize women’s parking spaces; Corresponding information signs are not binding traffic signs. This means that men are legally allowed to park in women’s parking spaces. Men parking there do not have to expect a “ticket” because there is simply no legal basis for this. But: This only applies to public transport areas.

The situation is completely different with women’s parking spaces in privately operated parking garages, in underground garages and in private parking lots, such as those above supermarkets and discount stores. The operator of the parking garage enjoys house rights and can determine that only women park in the designated parking spaces. Although private operators are not allowed to hand out parking tickets, they can instruct men parked there to leave the parking lot – and possibly issue a ban on entry. Theoretically, the parking garage operator could even have the car towed under certain circumstances. Because of a A man in North Rhine-Westphalia was on trial. At the heart of the dispute was a digital parking disc.

Women’s parking space: Men are also allowed to park there – under one condition

However, the difference between public traffic space and privately operated parks should not be important, because after all there is a sad reason for the existence of women’s parking spaces. Men should respect that – and park their cars a few meters away.

The 26 year old Hamm in NRW By the way, she didn’t have to repark her car. The issue of house bans was also quickly resolved. Because it “wasn’t that crowded anyway”. Or perhaps the parking attendant realized that the gender of the occupants is a vague legal area, or that the woman could possibly return to the abandoned parking garage at midnight without men.

