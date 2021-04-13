ofValentin Betz shut down

Stuttgart is an automobile city. Unlimited parking is therefore not allowed. A student now had to find out painfully – and then protested against a parking lot operator.

Stuttgart – The State capital Stuttgart* is known nationwide for the car – regardless of whether it is about the local vehicle manufacturers, particulate matter values ​​or traffic chaos. After all: if you want, you can get along well with public transport, at least in the center of Stuttgart, and don’t have to spend a long time looking for a parking space.

An advantage that the students of the University of Stuttgart* differs from those of the University of Hohenheim. Because the Hohenheim district is on the outskirts of the state capital. For some students, the car is perhaps more of the means of transport of choice – provided you have one. Although the University of Hohenheim has its own parking spaces, these have recently become chargeable. Now a student there has exceeded her parking time by three minutes and received a parking ticket. The young woman didn’t like that at all, which is why she complained to the Parkraumgesellschaft Baden-Württemberg (PBW).

Student excesses parking time: Confusion about choosing the right parking ticket

Too bad that the 23-year-old is now studying in the state capital of the thrifty, decent Swabians. Only recently had a Man paying a fine for looking for his SSB ticket for too long (BW24 * reported). Accordingly, the Baden-Württemberg parking space company made no exception for the student in Hohenheim.

A student received a ticket – because she parked 3 minutes longer than allowed (symbol image). © Marijan Murat / dpa

As the Stuttgart newspaper reported that the young woman paid two euros in parking fees. This is actually enough for students all day, but the corresponding tariff cannot simply be selected at the parking ticket machine. Either an app or a card from the parking company is required for this.

According to the Stuttgart newspaper the student had neither the app nor the card. “I knew that parking at the university now costs money, but I hadn’t dealt with it in detail,” the 23-year-old told the newspaper. Instead, she paid the visitor rate of two euros for two hours. Then she wrote a classroom exam at the university – but due to the Corona requirements, it took longer than the scheduled 90 minutes.

Excessive parking time: student accuses controllers of malicious intent

Because she already received a parking ticket after barely three minutes of excessive parking, the student now suspects that it is being checked very strictly because after months there are again students for face-to-face exams on campus. “They walk up and down the whole day and see how long the parking tickets are valid,” said the 23-year-old Stuttgart newspaper.

The Parkraumgesellschaft Baden-Württemberg contradicts this statement to the Stuttgart newspaper. It was even less checked than usual. The 1,000 parking spaces in the area of ​​the university are checked once or twice a day. A violation generally costs 30 euros. If you pay within the first seven days, the fine is halved. In the end, the student didn’t use her anger, she paid the 15 euros for the parking ticket. As far as the parking situation is concerned, however, she drew conclusions from the experience: “The next time I parked outside. I preferred to run longer than get angry with them again. “*BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

