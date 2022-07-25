At the airport of the American city of Dallas (Texas) on Monday, July 25, a woman opened fire, no casualties were reported.

According to the head of the Dallas Police Department, Eddie Garcia, around 11 am local time (19:00 Moscow time), a 37-year-old woman entered the building of the local Love Field airport. It is specified that she immediately went to the restroom, from where she came out in different clothes.

“Then she took out a gun and opened fire,” the head of the Dallas police said during a press conference broadcast by American television channels.

According to him, the woman fired several shots, most of which hit the ceiling.

The head of police also added that the woman was detained by a law enforcement officer who was on duty at the scene, who returned fire. As a result of his actions, the woman was detained. At the moment she is in one of the local hospitals.

Garcia stressed that the threat had passed for now. The police are investigating the incident.

