Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A A woman riding a motorcycle was injured when she collided with a vehicle. at the intersection of Reforma and Universidad avenues in the Alameda neighborhood in the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The report occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. where they mentioned a person traveling on a motorcycle who was injured after having participated in a crash at the aforementioned location and requested the presence of emergency services at the scene.

They were transported to the site by ambulance. Veteran Fire Paramedics who attended to a female who said she was a neighbor of the Escamillas police station that resulted in minor injuries that did not warrant transfer.

It was commented that the woman was traveling on Reforma Avenue between Kumate and Universidad Avenues, which was hit by a car that tried to access the parking lot of a shopping center.

Municipal Transit elements went to the site to learn of the road mishap and carried out the corresponding expert opinion. The units involved were transferred with the support of the crane to the municipal pension.