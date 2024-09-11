Woman decides to help 26-year-old son lose his virginity. Man anonymously told told the Daily Mail that his mother had offered to hire him a prostitute as a birthday present.

As the man wrote, he had romantic relationships as a teenager, but they “never went beyond kissing.” In later life, he said, he simply didn’t have time to interact with girls. “In the blink of an eye, it’s been almost 30 years,” he explained.

The man noted that he wants to have sex with someone, but is shy. He is afraid that he will fall in love with a girl, but will not be able to build a relationship with her, since he does not even know how to bring women sexual pleasure.

As the man writes, he is ashamed to discuss his problem even with his friends. At the same time, he is close to his mother, so she knows about his worries. Once, during a conversation about virginity, the woman said that she would call a prostitute for her son. “My birthday is coming soon, and she said that this could be an “early gift”!” he relayed his mother’s words.

At first the man thought it was a joke, but his mother was completely serious. According to him, he does not know what to do: on the one hand, he wants to lose his virginity, on the other hand, he is afraid that after meeting a sex worker he will feel dirty.

Earlier, a man from the US told how he lost his virginity to a woman 37 years older than him. His partner noted that he was so good that it was impossible to imagine that he had never had sex before.