A passenger had to be strapped to the plane’s seat after trying to attack crew members last year. It took five employees to immobilize her and tie her to the seat.

A video posted on TikTok shows the woman, who went viral when she was filmed taped to the chair, as well as other passengers, at the end of the trip, walking past her and waving.

+ Azul plane goes twice before landing at Santos Dumont

Because of the episode, the fine was US$ 81.95 thousand (about R$ 385.7 thousand). This is the largest amount ever imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States.

The episode that led to the millionaire penalty happened in July 2021 and was reported by a passenger on the flight on TikTok. She explained that the crew of American Airlines Flight 1774 from Dallas to Charlotte began acting strangely during the trip.

Passengers were startled to realize that flight attendants were running through the aisles, locking the bathrooms and collecting suitcases in the overhead compartments.

The pilot even explained that “a bad situation was happening on the plane”, but it was only after landing that the passengers were informed of what had happened.

The woman causing the confusion had an outbreak and demanded to get off the plane at all costs, even though she was already in the middle of the trip. She would try to reach the aircraft door to open it and attack the flight attendants who stopped her.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat