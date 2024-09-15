Ciudad Juarez.- Doctors at the General Hospital reported the death of a woman who boarded a train carriage early this morning and whose leg was amputated by one of the carriages, reported personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

This is about Angélica De L., who was 44 years old and who tried to cross over the railroad cars, when she was maneuvering on Vicente Guerrero Avenue and Francisco Villa Street.

The accident occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, but the victim died hours later in the hospital due to hypovolemic shock (bleeding) that caused the amputation of her left leg, said an investigative police agent.

Workers from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) went to the hospital to collect the body and transfer it to their facilities.