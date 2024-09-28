Ciudad Juárez— Two murders in different parts of the city were recorded this morning, according to official reports.

The first of them was recorded around 1:30 in the morning in the Plutarco Elías Calles neighborhood, at the intersection of Privada Isla Hawai and Zimapán streets.

The incident was reported to 911 by people who were near the scene, who saw how a man who was in a car was attacked by another who arrived in a second car, shot and left.

The municipal police who responded to this attack reported the presence of the man aboard the car, whose characteristics have not been revealed so far.

The second case was the discovery of the lifeless body of a woman at the intersection of Benjamín Herrera and Sergio Elías Ortiz streets, right in front of the Technological, Industrial and Services Baccalaureate Center number 114, in the Infonavit Casas Grandes neighborhood.

Around 2:30 a.m., after the report, preventive agents reported the presence of a woman on the public road, without vital signs, with her pants around her knees and with signs of violence.

Both scenes were guarded until the arrival of the investigating authorities.

With these two events, Juárez reached 72 victims of intentional homicide in the month of September, of which 12 were women, according to journalistic monitoring.