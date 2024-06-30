Tijuana Baja California.- Two weeks ago executed to his sister and brother-in-law… now they came for her and had no mercy on her.

When was in a position of the overwheels of the Colonia Presidentes, selling clothesa women merchant was shot to death for hitmanwho immediately fledreports the media outlet Síntesis.

This crime It happened minutes after 14:00 hours of the Saturday.

The crime scene. Photo: BZ / Published by Síntesis

At the post located on Miguel Alemán Valdez Avenue and José López Portillo Street, a tall, robust man arrived, wearing brown shorts and black glasses, witnesses said. He approached the woman in charge of a stall and then shot her several times with a firearm.

After seeing it fall, the hitman ran towards a Pathfinder type truck dark, which fled the area at full speed.

Police came to the scene, cordoning off the area, waiting for experts and investigators from the Baja California Prosecutor’s Office, and during this time, relatives of the victim also arrived.

Relatives said that two weeks earlier, other relatives of the victim, namely a sister and her husband, were murdered. The bodies of both people were abandoned on 2000 Boulevard.