Ciudad Juárez— A lifeless woman wrapped in a blanket was found this morning in the Gregorio M. Solís neighborhood, according to official reports.

This morning, preventive agents from the Central Police District went to the intersection of Ramón Rayón and Bronce streets in the north of the city, where they confirmed the presence of the 21st victim of intentional homicide during the month of August.

Right on the corner of an apparently abandoned house marked with the number 2232, the body was found on the sidewalk wrapped in a black blanket with white stripes, among tires and garbage from the neighborhood.

The report of the body’s presence did not include any information on the perpetrators, so officers set up a security perimeter in the area so that the investigating authorities could carry out the corresponding seizures.