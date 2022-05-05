Culiacán.- One woman was injured after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle on Aristóteles Boulevard and California Boulevard, in the Golden Zone, in the Los Angeles sector, in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The identity of the affected person was not disclosed, it was only mentioned that she was driving an Italika FT150 motorcycle, gray with black.

Regarding the facts, it is indicated that the accident occurred when the driver of the light unit was traveling from west to east on California Boulevardand upon reaching the intersection with Aristotle, presumably was hit by a vehicle from the Nissan Versa linewhich was driven by another female, who stayed at the site of the mishap.

The accident was immediately reported to the emergency numbers and in a few minutes a Red Cross ambulance arrived and after examining her, she was transferred to a hospital.

It is worth mentioning that the woman who was driving the four-wheeler accompanied the affected woman to the hospital, due to the fact that no family member of the motorcycle driver arrived. By last, It is reported that the injuries he sustained were not serious..

