Mexico.- A woman shared on TikTok how it is that she monetized her boyfriend’s snoring on Spotify.

The young woman named Ana, spread on her TikTok profile @koana how is it that everyone can become an artist.

Ana first made her boyfriend’s Spotify account that a month has more than a thousand “listeners” and only has two songs, both of one minute.

But even though there are very few people, shared the audios on all platforms, from TikTok to Clairo Music.

“And so far you don’t know how much we have in the bank, but Who gets paid $32 for their boyfriend’s snoring?said Anna.

“Upload your boyfriend’s snoring and monetize themRight now, I have these two songs, but I have about two songs, but I have maybe 30, I have to put up with it, but Spotify pays us “, Ana finished.

Her followers commented on the video and asked her how they can do that too.

The video has more than 8 million views and she shared a second part where she shows her boyfriend’s snoring