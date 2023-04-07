Mexico.- The influencer Yeri Mua causes controversy on social networks, because a woman made a mistake and made a transfer and once claimed, the famous would be becoming “the misunderstood”.

In several news portals it is shared that a woman deposit by mistake to the account of Yeri Mua thousand 400 thousand pesos, In a video, said person even comments on what happened and also mentions that the money ended up in the hands of Yeri Mua.

Arlette Onofre, who made the deposit, says that she did it when Yeri Mua was looking for votes to be the Queen of the Veracruz Carnival, but she got the wrong number and the money never reached her husband, but rather the influencer.

Arlette also mentions that she was a fan of Yeri Mua, but not anymore, because she is annoyed by the attitude she has taken of not being an honest person and returning her money, which although it is little, she needs.

Yeri Mua. Instagram photo

The same woman mentions that when Yeri participated as a candidate for carnival queen, she sent her money (votes) to help her, but the deposit of 1,400 pesos was not for her, but for her husband. and he made a mistake in sending it to Yeri Mua.

Said woman does not accuse Yeri Mua of being a thief, she also acknowledges that it was her mistake, but what they mention on social networks is that Mua distances herself “from confusion” and I would not want to return the money.

“It was my mistake, I was wrong, I’m not looking for fame or shit… as many say”, assures the victim, who hopes that Yeri intercedes so that the aforementioned money returns to her.

In this regard, Yeri Mua points out in a video that she posts on Instagram that the money did come to her, but she cannot have it because “does not have access to account”:

“You have to call your bank so that they can help you resolve this issue, because I can’t do anything… I can’t help you. If I had it, I would return it to you without any problem, but I no longer have access to that account,” she said.

