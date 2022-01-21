A missing woman from Maastricht was injured by sniffer dogs and found hypothermic in a walking area on Thursday evening. The 67-year-old woman did not return from a walk with her dog on the Sint Pietersberg that morning, her family then alerted the police.











After a report to the emergency services, a search was launched around the Sint Pietersberg. Several sniffer dogs and a helicopter helped with the search.

Meters fallen

There was still no trace of the woman, who wore a burgundy coat after hours. The dog was eventually found, but without its owner.

Around 2 a.m., the police were able to report that the missing woman had been found with the help of a sniffer dog. Ambulance staff took care of her. newspaper The Limburger writes that she probably fell several meters at some point. The victim was hypothermic and was taken to hospital by ambulance.