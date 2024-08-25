Little N. is barely 10 days old, but she already knows that she prefers soft arms to a crib. “We spend the whole day,” laughs Sara Ortega, director of the Arcoíris facility for unaccompanied migrants, run by the Samu Foundation, in the Gran Canarian town of Firgas (centre of the island, 7,669 inhabitants), with her in her arms. N. is the joy of the centre. However, her story, like almost all those in this facility, is peppered with violence and abuse. Her mother is L., a 17-year-old Guinean who arrived in Gran Canaria by cayuco just over two months ago. Right now she is sleeping after a sleepless night between feedings. L. was raped by her husband, whom she was forced to marry. “She fled in an advanced state of pregnancy,” explains Ortega. “She was afraid of giving birth to a girl in her country.”

Every migration brings its drama. But the national deputy director of the Children and Family area of ​​Samu, Siham Khalifa, underlines in a telephone conversation that migrant girls present a “specific” element: “Because of your status as a woman, in addition to being a migrant, you are an easy target for a series of negligent treatment and abuse, including sexual abuse.” The children “arrive here and tell you ‘I want a better life,’” adds Laura Segura, regional coordinator of Samu. “The girls seem to come with that mentality, but deep down they know that that is not the real reason: they flee because they are forced to marry, because they are forced to have sexual relations, because their genitals are mutilated, because they are exploited at work…”. The general director of Child and Family Protection, Juana de la Rosa, admits that these girls “have lived an experience that has changed their lives” and that, therefore, “the society that welcomes them must rise to the occasion and help them find their new path.”

Of the approximately 5,600 unaccompanied migrant minors currently under the care of the Canary Islands, some 276 are girls. 190 of them have arrived in recent months. 19 live in this centre run by the non-profit organisation Samu, founded in 1981 in Seville. “More migrant girls are arriving than in other migration crises,” confirms De la Rosa. This situation has led the regional government to open 13 exclusive resources out of the approximately 80 that make up the network in the archipelago. “A real involvement of the entire State in this matter is necessary,” she claims. “The Canary Islands cannot continue to assume practically alone the care of unaccompanied migrant children.”

Beatings and forced marriages

In Central and West Africa, nearly one in three adolescent girls is hit or beaten since the age of 15, according to Unicef. Child marriage affects four out of every 10 girls between the ages of 20 and 24 who were married before they turned 18. This story of violence, common “in 80% or 90% of cases, if not 100%” of those who arrive at Arcoíris, according to the rough estimates of Segura and Ortega, is what makes the work of the nine female workers at the centre (in addition to three men who look after the kitchens) especially laborious.

The minors go through an initial phase of reception, in which they often arrive in a state of shock. Here, in this step, the guardians have to notify the security forces of any possible crime of which they may have been victims. “Slowly,” Khalifa explains, “over what usually takes many months, an emotional bond is achieved with the staff, which allows the minor to open up and tell how she left that village, that town, what route she took to the Canary Islands and what happened to her.” These are what the three experts call the ““Life Stories” is the story that will enable these girls to live a normal life. “That is when the real work begins,” Khalifa stresses.

The crudest life stories intertwine in Arcoíris. T. is, after baby N., the youngest (13 years old). She speaks Spanish fluently and shows great ability in mathematics at school, but it is difficult to get a word out of her. Her silence hides a traumatic childhood: as Ortega will later relate, her family subjected her to genital ablation. More than 230 million girls and women alive today have suffered this practice, according to Unicef, 140 million in Africa. In Senegal, 25% of girls between 15 and 49 years old had been victims of genital mutilation in 2019, according to the latest available data.

A taciturn teenager whose tight striped dress reveals a more than noticeable pregnancy approaches Laura Segura to greet her. After hugging her, she leaves the room in silence and with her head down. She does not appear again. “Three days after arriving, two months ago,” says the coordinator, “she told us that since she left her country she had been the object of frequent gang rapes.” Not only that: “On the boat bound for the Canary Islands she fainted due to the heat and dehydration. She believes that they took advantage of the situation to abuse her.” Following this story she was taken to the doctor. She was four months pregnant. Her due date is in November. “She arrived at the centre clutching her stuffed animal. She is 15 years old, although she suffers from a developmental delay and her mentality is no older than 10.” One in 10 girls on the African continent has been raped or sexually abused.

T. arrived in El Hierro in the same canoe as B., aged 15, whom she knew from the same neighbourhood. She left Senegal with the help of her aunt, fleeing “the fights” in her surroundings. “I was very scared during the six days that the journey lasted,” she recalls without losing her composure. “I cried the whole time.” She also declares herself good with numbers and claims to be able to handle herself on a basketball court. “I would like to be an engineer,” she says.

Joy in the courtyard

Despite this violent past, joy seems to be the common currency in the centre. At around 11:00, the silence turns into a commotion, and about 15 teenagers come out into the sun in the courtyard. 12 of them are studying at the IES Villa de Firgas, waiting for the Ministry to make more places available. “They have fully integrated,” says Ortega. “The director prepared an adaptive curriculum and their own workbooks, he provided reinforcements.” They even have their own laptops. Last year, 2,188 migrant girls, boys and young people studied in Canary Islands classrooms1,657 of them were under 16 years old, according to official data. The aim is to get the remaining 3,500 to study.

On this hot summer morning, a group of girls are helping with some chores, others are preparing for an outing; one of them is practicing TikTok choreographies in front of her reflection in a window. “Those who have been here for a short time are more fearful, they want to go unnoticed,” says Segura. “When they start to get down to earth, when they participate in workshops on women’s rights, they understand that they have the same rights as men and they really realise what has happened to them.”

Sara Ortega adds that “those who have been here longer are more empowered, they move and speak differently and transmit a different energy.” They all, they both agree, have a common trait: “They don’t see the difficulties, they have a lot of patience.” And they conclude: “They have escaped from their environment and don’t feel so much family pressure. They are freer. They think ‘finally I can be myself. Now I can do what I want.”