User Reddit shared a story about how she met a man from a dating app and got into an awkward situation. The woman mistakenly sent a message to her new acquaintance that was intended for her friends.

The author of the post wrote that after the divorce she actively goes on dates with men. “My two best friends are also single and often go on dates, we write to each other about our new acquaintances,” she noted.

A week ago, the story’s heroine says, she met a man named Joe on a dating app and went on a date with him. “Joe is great, he has a PhD and is an associate professor at the university,” she describes the man.

Related materials:

The woman said the date went great, and after the meeting, Joe asked her to see him again. “My friends and I have a group chat, and I wanted to share the details of the meeting with them. (…) I told them that I rated Joe an 8 out of 10 overall and hit send,” the author of the story wrote. As a result, according to the narrator, she mistakenly sent the message to her new acquaintance.

The story’s heroine added that she was unable to unsend the message. For this reason, she had to send Joe an apology message, explaining that it was intended for her friends. “He found it all funny and said he would happily accept an 8 out of 10,” the narrator concluded.

In the comments, many found the situation that happened to the author of the post funny. Commentators suggested that the man has a good sense of humor, since he took the message he received positively.

Earlier, user X told how he went on a first date and saw an unexpected message on the girl’s phone. “Well, looks aren’t the most important thing,” the message addressed to the girl said. The author of the post decided that the message was about him.