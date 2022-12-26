Woman mauled by dogs. The tragic end of a woman in the Modena area

Christmas from nightmare for a family from Modena. TO Concord a woman Of 68 years old it was killed from his two dogsliterally mauled alive. Iolanda Besutti, immediately appeared in critical condition and died in transit hospital. In February the two animals had wound a gardener. The animals, two rottweiler, it seems they were owned by the victim and her husband. I immediately intervened on the spot fire fighters and the 118. The woman was right away carried in code red at the Baggiovara hospital, but it was everything useless. Police and carabinieri are at work for clarify the dynamics of what happened.

There victim it was a retired, as well as her husband. After the tragedy, some people raised the alarm family members after returning in the house. Iolanda was a lot fond to her dogs, on Facebook in some posts she called them “my lions“. The two Rottweilers had already attacked a person in February, a gardener. The dogs, aged one and four, they were seriously injured the man at legs and at armforcing him to two surgeries lasted several hours.

