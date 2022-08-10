Home page World

A woman fell head over heels in love. The catch: the man is made of cloth. But that doesn’t bother the 37-year-old, on the contrary – now there should even be a child!

Rio de Janeiro – If there were no photos, you probably wouldn’t be able to believe the story at first: A woman marries a man made of fabric, and a little later the two have a child. What sounds very crazy, but a woman from Brazil did just that. Now the three are a “real” family.

37-year-old gets a man stitched up by her mother

37-year-old Meirivone Rocha Moraes was tired of being single like her Metro UK reported. So she complained to her mother that she wanted a man because she couldn't always find a partner to dance with at her regular dance meetings. Her mother then simply grabbed the needle and literally sewed her daughter's dream man together herself.

According to her own statement, the 37-year-old from Brazil then fell in love with the man and even became pregnant: “He’s a man I always wanted in my life. Married life with him is wonderful. He doesn’t argue with me and he just understands me.”

Woman does not want to give birth to an illegitimate “stuff child” – and marries

In order not to bring an illegitimate “child” into the world, she decided to marry the fabric man without further ado. She is said to have invited a total of 250 guests to this rather special wedding, before she went on her honeymoon to Rio de Janeiro with her self-sewn husband.

The story becomes even more absurd: a little later she gave birth to her child, also a rag doll, after 35 minutes of labor in her house in Brazil. A doctor and a nurse are said to have been present. As crazy as the story sounds – in the end it only seems important that at least Meirivone Rocha Moraes is happy in her eyes now. Of course, it remains questionable whether the self-made man is actually the best dance partner. (na)