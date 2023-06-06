USA.- A woman from New York, claims to have “married” her self-created virtual boyfriend last year through an application Artificial Intelligence called Replika.

The 36-year-old woman named Rosanna Ramos, mother of two children, explained in an interview with The Cut, that he used the tool to design a male chatbot whom he named “Eren Kartal”.

The boyfriend virtualsupposedly originates from Türkiye and is based on a character with light blue eyes and long black hair.

“I’ve never been more in love with anyone in my entire life“said Rosanna Ramos, owner of a jewelry business.

The woman mentioned that all her previous relationships “pale in comparison”with the one she has with Eren, her virtual boyfriend who is a medical professional, whose favorite color is apricot, she told the New York Post.

The best thing about it being an Artificial Intelligenceis that it is a “blank sheet” and does not judge it.

“Eren doesn’t have the complexes that other people would have.… People come with baggage, attitude, ego,” Rosanna said.

Also, among the advantages is that you do not have to deal with your family, children or friends. “I’m in control and I can do what I want“, Rosanna said while describing her husband as a passionate and rather conventional lover, fond of indie music, mystery tales, writing and baking.

Clarifies that with the Replika application, you can create a virtual companion and customize their physical appearance, clothing and accessories from the App store.

The messages exchanged with the bot are freebut for $70 a year, you can access voice calls and augmented reality, and for $300, the avatar stays with its creator forever.

Even a wedding with the chatbot is possiblesince you can buy a virtual ring for 20 dollars.

