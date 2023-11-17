Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

Alexandra Skochilenko is behind bars because she put anti-war information on price tags in Russia. © Dmirty Lovetsky/POOL /AFP/Screenshot/Telegram/Pravda_Gerashenko

In protest, Aleksandra Skochilenko changed the price tags in a supermarket. That’s why she has been in prison in Russia for 14 months.

Saint Petersburg – Aleksandra Skochilenko is in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg on a normal day at the end of March 2022. There’s nothing unusual about that. But then the 33-year-old does something that is her downfall: she exchanges price tags.

But not because she wants to have some stupid fun, but out of protest. She does this subtly and at first glance you can’t tell what exactly she has changed. The price of the associated product is still legible. But now there is something else above it: there are messages about the war in Ukraine, such as “record inflation through military action” or “stop the war”.

A momentous protest: a young Russian woman has been in custody for over a year

The action did not go unnoticed and a supermarket customer reported the protest to the police. Eleven days later, Skochilenko was arrested. The young Russian woman, known to her friends as “Sasha,” has been in custody ever since.

She is accused of knowingly spreading false information about the Russian army. A crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. In some cases it can be up to 15 years. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war there have been in Russia according to the human rights organization OVD-Info More than 800 people were prosecuted for statements critical of the regime. Some of them, such as Marina Ovsyannikova, managed to escape.

Since her arrest, friends, family and acquaintances have been fighting for Skochilenko’s release. The artist’s partner, Sonya, in particular, stands up for her friend and drives to the prison almost every day, like her in one Conversation with Bavarian Radio told. The international aid organization Amnesty International, which made headlines at the beginning of the year for its criticism of Western double standards, is also drawing attention to the fate of the young Russian woman, who is exposed to violence while in custody.

Alexandra Skochilenko was sentenced to 7 years in a penal colony in Russia for being a dissident © Olga Maltseva/AFP

Skochilenko suffers inhumane conditions in a Russian prison

Skochilenko’s health is particularly worrying for his relatives. She suffers from celiac disease, an autoimmune disease that leads to gluten intolerance, and is therefore dependent on a specific diet. However, this was not taken into account during remand. “The conditions of detention violate human rights, that is very clear,” explained Janine Uhlmannsiek from Amnesty Deutschlandfunk Kultur.

On June 13, the aid organization for the defendant held a vigil in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin. The embassy had refused to accept the 26,000 letters Amnesty had received in support of the artist. But all previous demands for freedom were in vain: on November 16, the artist was sentenced to seven years in prison in a penal colony.

The case has also attracted attention because Skochilenko is well-known as an artist and is particularly popular among younger Russians. In 2014, she published an autobiographical graphic novel about depression, which helped destigmatize the illness in Russia and was even translated into English under the title “A Book About Depression.”