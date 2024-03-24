Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Press Split

Is it an alien or an animal? If so, which? A spooky discovery on Sweden's coast raises questions. The assumptions about the object vary widely.

Öland/Sweden – Some people come across strange finds purely by chance while walking on the beach. Others go specifically in search of rare stones, fossils and other artifacts. Whatever the story behind a find: the Baltic Sea offers a lot of it. However, there is not always agreement about what objects they actually are. This is also the case with a creepy find from Sweden.

On the island of Öland in Sweden, a woman made a spooky discovery in the Baltic Sea. © Corinna K./alimdi / Arterra / Sven-Erik Arndt/IMAGO/imageBROKER/

Animal or alien? Mysterious discovery on the Baltic Sea raises questions

In the Facebook group “Beach Finds Sea Glass, Fossils, Stones and Sea” members share their extraordinary discoveries every day. Some of these can seem quite scary. This also applies to a find by Corinna K.. she captioned one she shared photo with the words: “Beach find with goosebumps”. She also posts a picture that shows a white, bone-like object.

The object actually gives the impression that it could be the skull of some animal, or something mystical. One member commented: “The devil himself.” Other members speak of “aliens”. In any case, there is no doubt about the location: the woman must have found the object on the Baltic Sea in Sweden, more precisely on the island of Öland near the Gillberga quarry, as she adds in her article.

Assumptions about the origin of “scary bones” vary widely

Within a few hours, the post already received over 100 reactions. There are numerous speculations in the comments section as to what the white artifact could actually be. One user describes the find as a “scary bone – very beautiful”. Commentators agree that it is probably bone and not a stone or other material.

One person makes the assumption: “I would guess wild boar.” Other members complain that further perspectives and a size comparison are missing to identify the object. One user seems to come closer to the matter: “Rear skull of a cormorant or something (definitely Bird) where the beak has already broken off and the lower beak has long since been detached due to decay. Seems to have already rolled off a bit. Here you can see the underside.”

Which animal is the Baltic Sea find? The finder explains it

Many members tend to believe that the bone could have come from a bird. One person commented: “Clearly head skeleton of a duck.” Further comments support this assumption. But not everyone sees the scary find as the head skeleton of a duck.

One user replied: “It doesn’t look like it.” Another user asks: “Couldn’t it also be a piece of spine?” “Definitely not…” was the immediate response of an interested woman, confirming others’ suspicions that it was probably the skull of a duck. But the finder of the object has a different opinion: “It should be the upper skull of a brown hare,” as she announced shortly afterwards in the comments. Whether this is their assessment or that of experts remains an open question.

The complete skull bone of a brown hare. © blickwinkel/Imago

Treasure hunters can make strange discoveries not only in the seas of the north. Sensational finds are also hidden here and there in Bavaria.

The editor wrote this article and then used it for optimization at his own discretion AI-Language model used. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.