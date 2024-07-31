Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk, Michel Guddat

A woman discovers an inconspicuous stone on the Baltic Sea. But under UV light it reveals its true, colorful beauty.

Travemünde – A walk along the Baltic Sea can be truly enchanting. At the same time, it is often an El Dorado for collectors. But not every find becomes a decorative object for the home or garden. Some discoveries only reveal their true splendor upon closer inspection.

A Baltic Sea find turns out to be a spectacular specimen under UV light

A woman shared on Facebook an astonishing find from the Baltic Sea, true to the motto “appearances can be deceptive”. She published her fossil discovery, which she made on Niendorf Beach near Travemünde, in a group for beach finds. The first photo shows a grey stone with some unusual imprints – so far, so unspectacular. But the following three pictures are breathtaking.

The stone only reveals its full splendor under UV light, as the lucky finder writes. In fact, the previously gray stone shines in bright colors and is decorated with a variety of patterns. This sight has received a lot of praise online. “That’s really cool,” praises one user under the post. “Really beautiful,” says another member of the group, impressed.

Expert explains: Baltic Sea find consists of “fossil rubble”

Gerhard Bryda, an expert on sedimentary rocks from GeoSpere Austriaresponded to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA Information about the special find. According to him, the stone is a pebble “from fossil limestone”.

“The yellow fluorescent shell remains are probably mussel shells,” explains Bryda. The light yellowish-gray to gray colored patterns are “shells of pointed conical snails in various cut positions,” says the expert.

The dark gray groundmass represents the “solidified sediment in which the fossils were embedded during deposition,” adds Bryda.

Stone begins to glow under UV light – user actually wanted to leave lamp at home

Even without special light, the shell remains could be visible if the stone was “well polished or at least varnished,” the expert continues. Otherwise, a UV lamp can help.

Another Facebook-User commented that she had originally planned to leave her UV lamp at home. After seeing the spectacular find on the Baltic Sea, however, she changed her mind: "I'll just pack the UV lamp in the camper, what can you do?" For those who travel to the Baltic Sea and go exploring on the beach, it could be an advantage to have such a lamp with them.