The Dubai Public Prosecution referred four defendants to the Misdemeanor Court, on charges of fraud and seizing 5,000 dirhams from a woman using a method that relied on enticing victims with part-time online work, then motivating them with small and quick profits until they deposit a large sum that the fraudsters seize.

The Public Prosecution charged the four individuals with criminal participation in fraud via the WhatsApp application. The court sentenced the first defendant in person, and the rest of the defendants in absentia, to three months in prison and deportation from the country.

In detail, the head of the Public Prosecution Office at Deira Public Prosecution, Counselor Nasser Mohammed Al-Maamari, who conducted the investigation into the case, said that the fraudsters contacted the victim via the WhatsApp application, and offered her a part-time job opportunity in addition to her current job, which would not cost her more than just clicking the Like button on visual content that they chose for her via the application.

He added that the woman did not find any difficulty in the work offered to her by the accused, especially since they tempted her with immediate compensation for what she was doing, noting that she showed remarkable enthusiasm for the job, which did not require any significant effort.

He said that they were sure that she wanted to make a quick profit, so they moved to the next stage, and offered her another opportunity through investing in money trading, and encouraged her to do so by allowing her to participate by depositing small amounts in bank accounts designated for this type of trading. She initially sent 30 dirhams, and was surprised by a 100% profit, as 60 dirhams were deposited in her account. Her enthusiasm increased, and she sent 100 dirhams, and they returned 150 dirhams to her. Then she sent 300 dirhams, to increase her profits in the same way.

Al-Maamari continued: “The fraudsters realized that the woman had become completely confident in them, and she had become confident that her money was safe and that she would get it back with double profits. Then she transferred 5,000 dirhams to one of the accounts they had sent her for trading, and waited for the profits, but she did not receive anything, and time passed without any benefit, so she realized that she was a victim of a fraud operation, so she took the initiative to report the incident to the security authorities.”

He pointed out that the competent police authorities arrested one of the accused, while the identities of three others involved in the crime were determined. The Public Prosecution charged them all with committing the misdemeanor of criminal participation in fraud via the information network, and ordered their punishment in accordance with the articles of the accusation of the Crimes and Penalties Law and the Anti-Rumors and Electronic Crimes Law. The court ruled to punish the accused, in person and in absentia, with three months’ imprisonment and deportation from the country.

The Dubai Public Prosecution warned members of society against interacting with fake job offers that are received via social media platforms from unofficial or unverified sources, noting that perpetrators of this type of fraud have the ability to lure victims patiently and calmly, and use various methods of enticement, stressing the importance of immediate communication with security authorities through various channels, and reporting any of these crimes.

