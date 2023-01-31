Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

Luisa Ita once weighed 137 kilograms, now it is 64 kilos less. © Instagram.com/lowcalorisa/Screenshot

Luisa Ita has more than halved her weight in three years. Today, as a blogger, she gives people tips on how to lose weight without surgery or dieting.

Bern – Luisa Ita has achieved something that she can be very proud of and that others can only dream of. The Swiss woman lost weight without going on a radical diet. The pounds lost are spectacular. Ita slimmed down 64 kilograms, from 137 to 73 kilograms.

Losing weight without a diet: a Swiss woman only counts calories

The 27-year-old did not undergo any surgery, several diets failed or she broke them off. “My friends have decided to go on a crash diet, which is like popping pills and drinking aloe vera juice. They then persuaded me to take part – and I finally agreed,” Ita said in an interview tz.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. But she didn’t last too long.

Once she had a pill “literally stuck in her throat”. To calm the urge to cough, she drank milk with honey. That was the end of the crash diet. “I was fed up with it,” said Ita, who is a journalist. Out of solidarity with her friends, she wanted to eat healthier. She came across an app that allows you to count calories. “I then downloaded the app and spontaneously started counting calories,” Ita explained.

Counting calories leads to success: Luisa Ita loses 58 kilograms in two years

What started spontaneously became a habit and a success story. From then on, Ita only ate 1,600 calories a day. Everything she prepared or ate, she weighed with the kitchen scales and meticulously entered it into the app. She made sure to eat as much protein as possible and foods that have a lot of volume but few calories. She also gave up household sugar. Not so on chips or cake. This is also possible with the right ingredients. Add some exercise and a lot of discipline.

After two years, Ita had lost 58 kilograms, after almost three years it is 64 kilograms. By the time she discovered the app, several diets had failed. “I’ve tried a lot: replacing a meal with a shake, avoiding carbohydrates (low carb), eating less, not eating anything sweet,” but only counting calories brought success.

Weight loss artist is now a blogger and influencer

Ita had by no means expected it to be so overwhelming. “I just started and thought I wouldn’t spread the word just yet if I failed again. But suddenly success was there and I could no longer hide the fact that I had lost weight. I got a lot of compliments and that motivated me to keep going,” said the Swiss. One Brit even managed to lose 55 kilograms in just ten months.

The 27-year-old now works as an influencer and runs one blog. Your more than 100,000 Instagram followers she gives recipes for low-calorie meals, motivation with her story and tips: “I want to show that you don’t have to do without everything – and certainly don’t have to starve. Losing weight is not that difficult and can be very, very tasty.” (mt)

