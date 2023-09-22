Home page World

From: Emanuel Zylla

How lucky can you be? A woman from France plays the lottery and becomes a multimillionaire. Now she doesn’t care that she was previously unemployed.

Morbihan – What the anonymous lottery winner from Brittany in France said about her sudden and unexpected lottery win is likely to be shared by many lotto Averse people think: “It seems that I had a better chance of being struck by lightning than of winning the lottery.” But she actually won the “EuroMillions” jackpot from the French lottery company Française des Jeux (FDJ).

A whopping 109,268,140 euros were on the symbolic and oversized winning check. A record amount this year, as FDJ reports. The 50-year-old winner was presented with the check by Stéphane Pallez, the FDJ general president, on September 20th in Morbihan in southern Brittany. This moment must have been like a dream for the lucky guy who doesn’t even regularly fill out a lottery ticket. The one of September 1st will now change your life.

The anonymous winner receives the gigantic check from FDJ President Stéphane Pallez, which shows the enormous sum. The 50-year-old already knows exactly what she wants to do with her lottery winnings. © Française des Jeux

Luck at the right moment: French lottery winner loses job

She never believed that when she pushed her ticket over the counter at the lottery office after the winning numbers were drawn on September 1st. You may have thought of a maximum win of 10 euros. She then compared the winning numbers online – several times. “It’s unimaginable. I spent many minutes comparing the numbers on my ticket with the ones I saw on the screen,” she says.

From then on she didn’t want to let the receipt out of her sight and put it in her handbag. “I even mowed the lawn with the bag under my shoulder,” said the winner and had to laugh. By the way, another 50-year-old woman was recently found in Germany Lottery player receives her Eurojackpot receipt only by chance and became a millionaire.

The timing for the Frenchwoman’s win could hardly have been better, as the 50-year-old told the lottery company. She had recently been fired by her employer. “I was very worried, but the pressure of work is now over,” she said with relief. In fact, she doesn’t want to spend the rest of her life in a hammock drinking umbrella drinks. Instead, the newly minted millionaire wants to get involved intensively and voluntarily in clubs.

Buy a house and travel the world: Millions in profit in France already well spent

What the lucky Frenchwoman wants to do with the winnings is probably the dream of many lottery gamblers. She wants to buy a house and travel a lot: “I have never been a house owner. For me it’s a dream.” For the jackpot winner, the trip will now go to Mexico and Thailand. She also wants to let her loved ones share in her millions: “I want to leave a mark, a legacy that will benefit future generations.”

In Germany from November 1st you can “only” 50 million euros in the lottery win. Nevertheless, six correct numbers plus the super number have to be found. (zy)