The municipality closed a house in Amsterdam that was the target of an attack seven times. The reason? A malevolent ex, the residents say, with no way out. “Now the criminals are winning.”
Anna Herter, Wouter Laumans
Latest update:
07-02-22, 17:15
A photo of a huge bunch of roses, that is how the agony of a family in the Lokerenstraat in Amsterdam Nieuw-West begins. And those of their neighbors. In the fall of 2020, the then 20-year-old daughter received the flowers from her new admirer. Flattered by the attention, she posts a photo of the bouquet on her Instagram account.
