A woman has an accident at the airport just before her trip. Her leg has to be amputated. Nevertheless, the doctors give hope for a full recovery.

BANGKOK – At Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport, a passenger was injured on a moving walkway so badly that her leg had to be amputated, the daily said The Bangkok Post had previously reported. A guard at the end of a moving walkway on the south corridor of the domestic terminal came loose, pulling the woman’s leg into the mechanism. Despite the serious incident, doctors of those affected are now hoping for a full recovery.

Woman loses leg on airport escalator – doctors believe full recovery

The accident happened on Tuesday morning (June 27) at 8:27 a.m. local time in Thailand. The woman was on her way to her plane that was supposed to fly her from the capital to Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand. Authorities would believe the woman fell and the force of the fall exposed the catwalk’s safety cover and resulted in the victim becoming trapped in the internal mechanism of the moving walkway. A tragic incident also occurred in Alabama when a woman was sucked in by the airplane turbine. This also happened to a man from Texas, the airport worker died in the turbine of an airplane.

The emergency services estimated the woman’s injuries so severe that they would have amputated her leg above the knee at the airport. The injured woman was taken to Bhumibol Adulyadej Military Hospital for further treatment. However, the doctors at the clinic are confident that the woman’s leg can be completely sewn on again despite the amputation and can become fully functional again – also due to the preparatory work of the emergency services at the airport.

After an accident at the airport: the injured woman’s amputated leg is sewn on again

The family’s son explained to the news site The Thaigerthat his mother had already had a successful operation, but was now afraid of a wound infection or necrosis, i.e. the death of cells. If these fears remain unfounded, it is possible for the woman to be able to use her leg fully functional again.

Controls and compensation: Airport reacts to escalator accident

The airport operator Airports of Thailand (AoT) meanwhile ordered a security check of all escalators and moving walks at Don Mueang Airport. AoT President Kerati Kijmanawat pressed opposite The Bangkok Post that he would formally apologize to the woman on behalf of the airport operator and that the woman should be compensated for the incident in any case.

In addition to general compensation, the medical costs would also be borne by the airport operator, according to the President. Only recently did an EU court rule that airlines did not even have to bear the costs of corona return flights.

Airport operator prefers escalator renovation a year earlier

President Kijmanawat stated that all automatic escalators and moving walks would be temporarily disabled immediately after the incident. The manufacturer of the escalator, Hitachi, was also informed about the accident. The models have been in operation since 1996, but according to the airport, they were routinely checked shortly before the accident.

In any case, all escalators and moving walks at Don Mueang Airport should be replaced in 2025. Due to current events, however, the management of the public airport of Thailand has decided to carry out the renovation in the coming financial year.