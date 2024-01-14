Home page World

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Friends of Lucinda Mullins from Kentucky, USA, are now collecting donations on Gofundme after suffering sepsis and amputation of her legs. © Screenshot Gofundme

In the US, a woman loses both of her legs due to sepsis and faces an arm amputation. She still retained her courage to live.

Kentucky – For Lucinda Mullins, 41-year-old mother from the USA, her whole life changed around the turn of the year. She had back pain and was diagnosed with kidney stones. A first operation on her left kidney is said to have gone without complications. After the operation on her right kidney, during which the doctors could no longer detect any kidney stones, she left the hospital at the beginning of December with a renal catheter. When she removed it five days later, she felt ill, as she later said USA Today told.

“They did a CT scan to figure out what was going on and that's when they saw the stuck kidney stone with a huge amount of infection behind it,” Mullins' husband said. Mullins himself suffered from septic shock, the most severe form of sepsis, and multiple organ failure. She was dependent on dialysis and a heart-lung machine. Kidney stones are caused by five risk factors.

Sepsis after surgery: Doctor names the symptoms

“Severe sepsis and amputations following a kidney stone are rare and should not be considered a common or expected complication of kidney stones in general,” said Dr. Sylvia Rosas, Boston nephrologist and president of the National Kidney Foundation opposite USA Today. They could occur when the kidneys become infected by bacteria.

General practitioner and medical journalist Dr. Christoph Specht also told RTL that sepsis can occur after kidney stones, but is rare.

You should pay attention to the following symptoms:

malaise

high fever

confusion

Mother in the USA loses both legs almost two weeks after surgery

Just a week later, both of Mullins' legs were removed above the knee. Doctors expect that the arms will also have to be removed and hope to be able to save the elbow so that Mullins can better wear prosthetics later. Updates from her family from the hospital report that the woman has not lost her will to live. She is already learning to be independent in therapy. A photo from the hospital shows her son feeding her.

“I've never been happier to be alive. If that's a sacrifice that I had to make to be alive, to see my family, to see my friends, to see my children grow up, then I'm at peace and I'm okay with that,” Mullins said opposite USA Today.

Fundraising campaign shows the American woman's deep religiosity

In a fundraising campaign Gofundme Almost 300,000 US dollars, or almost 273,000 euros, have already been raised. In it, Lucinda Mullins herself is quoted as saying: “If anyone sees God in all of this, then it was worth it.” The fact that she draws her strength from faith is also clear in Mullins’ other sayings: “I am alive , and if that’s the sacrifice I have to make to be alive, I’m okay with it.”

The family would like to use the donations to convert the house to make it handicapped accessible. At the same time, a mother from Great Britain is collecting money for euthanasia in Switzerland on Gofundme. The donors for Lucinda Mullins apparently also feel touched by Mullins' courage to live, not just by her medical fate. A woman writes: “Dear Cindy, THANK YOU for living the Word of God. I celebrate with you the blessings of our Creator and the life we ​​have been given. You have definitely enriched my life!”

The religiousness of many Americans extends far into the state and politics. Former US President Donald Trump is also supported by evangelical Christians – and only sparked a small religious debate before Christmas.