A young American woman falls into a coma shortly after a music concert. Her arms and legs are later amputated. Now she is fighting her way back to life.

Bremen/Texas – Evelyn Davis is a strong young woman. Although she has lost both arms and legs, she is fighting back to life. The 22-year-old is now taking her first steps on prostheses again. The story of the Texan is hard to imagine: going to a concert had devastating consequences for Davis.

A few days after the concert, Evelyn Davis felt unwell. She got a fever and was tired. She came to the hospital. There, the doctors guessed sepsis – blood poisoning, the British reported Mirror. Pneumonia was also diagnosed. A short time later, Evelyn fell into a coma for 16 days.

Young woman loses arms and legs after attending a concert: limbs turned completely black

Martyrdom took its course for Evelyn Davis. She was given medication that caused her hands and feet to not get enough blood. This came loud Mirror total organ failure. The entire blood flow is said to have been disrupted for twelve days. When she woke up from the coma, she felt something was wrong with her limbs. “They were completely black and cold, but my brain was still very dizzy, I really couldn’t process much,” the young administrative worker said, looking back at her condition at the time.

Background: Where do Legionella occur as pathogens? Legionella can be inhaled through atomized water, sources of infection are often air conditioners, showers, faucets, humidifiers or whirlpools. But also a fog machine, as in the case of Evelyn Davis. An infection with these bacteria can remain asymptomatic, but can also trigger flu-like symptoms or Legionnaires’ disease. This is a form of pneumonia. The pathogens are transmitted by atomized water. They can be airborne and inhaled as droplets. Source: Federal Center for Health Education

It was only ten days later that it became clear that the young woman had contracted Legionnaires’ disease at the concert in June 2022. Doctors cited a fog machine that appeared to be used at the music concert she had attended days earlier as the reason. But at this point it was already clear: her arms and legs could no longer be saved. Davis was so shocked she didn’t even know what to think. First both legs of the young woman were amputated, followed a week later by the right and left arm.

Young woman loses arms and legs after going to a concert: lots of plans for the future

The doctors wanted to take the 22-year-old to a nursing home. But that was out of the question for Davis. She struggled and was soon taking her first steps again in rehab. She later walked 75 feet and wowed everyone with her ambition. Of course she has ups and downs, as she says herself.

She still goes to ergotherapy and physiotherapy twice a week and is relearning everyday life with prosthetic legs and artificial hands. But she doesn’t want her everyday life to be determined by it. The American’s next goals: get her driver’s license and start studying.