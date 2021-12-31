VIDEOAfter her throat started to hurt during a flight from Chicago to Iceland, American Marisa Fotieo decided to do a self-test in the airplane toilet. The result was positive, so she stayed in the small box for the rest of the flight.



On TikTok, Michigan teacher Fotieo shares her story in a video. She writes, “POV: You test yourself positive over the Atlantic.” In the background you can hear a happy song that reads: ‘I’m so lucky’. The striking video has already been viewed more than 4 million times.

She puts on later NBC News found out that she started to get a sore throat when the flight was about halfway over. She had brought a self-test in her hand luggage and decided to do it. “I had just done the test in the airplane toilet and in what felt like two seconds there were two lines on that thing,” she says. Two possible lines may appear on a self-test: one to check whether you have performed the test correctly, and one that becomes visible if you have the corona virus.

American Marisa Fotieo did a self-test in an airplane toilet and tested positive. She decided to quarantine for the rest of the flight. Photo for illustration. © Bart Hoogveld



“There were 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was that I would pass it on to them,” she shared. She decided to stay in the toilet and let the stewards know. Flight attendant Ragnhildur ‘Rocky’ Eiríksdóttir brought her food and drink during her self-quarantine.

Once in Iceland, Fotieo immediately went into quarantine. She kept her fans informed about her infection on TikTok. She also shared that she had received two negative test results before the flight and that she had been fully vaccinated and boosted. She was on her way to Switzerland with her brother and father. It is not clear how they are doing.

