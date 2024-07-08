Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Dramatic mountain rescue in Austria: “Amy” finds victims after hours of searching. © BR Neukirchen/Breuer

She makes an emergency call on her own. But then there is no longer any connection. A mountain rescue dog probably prevents anything worse from happening.

Neuenkirchen – A mountain biker was out and about in the Trattenbachtal in Pinzgau (Austria) on Thursday evening. The 33-year-old is considered experienced and “knows the terrain”. Suddenly she loses her balance and falls. She alerts the emergency services herself, but then contact is lost. Mountain rescuers search for the victim in impassable terrain for hours. Shortly before midnight, rescue dog “Amy” finally tracks down the missing woman.

Spectacular rescue operation in Austria: Mountain sportswoman (33) makes emergency call – then the connection breaks off

“The connection was interrupted and the injured woman could no longer be reached by phone,” says Albert Kogler of the Neukirchen mountain rescue team. “We were unable to locate the exact location of the accident.” The emergency call was received at the rescue control center at around 9 p.m., the mountain rescue team said. The woman said that she had fallen into a ditch and had head injuries.

Shortly before midnight, “Amy” tracks down the injured mountaineer in the Salzburg mountains. © BR Neukirchen/Breuer

Austria: About 30 mountain rescuers search for woman for hours

The 33-year-old woman from Pinzgau was riding her bike on a forest path towards Gernkogel (2267 meters) late on Thursday evening (July 4). Then she fell. A team of around 30 mountain rescuers set out to search for the victim in the difficult terrain. Seven dog handlers and the police helicopter team were involved in the operation. At first without success. Until “Amy” followed a trail in the darkness.

“Without ‘Amy’ we would have been powerless”

“When I heard her barking, I knew she had found the woman,” dog handler Markus Stemberger told the Austrian CrownHe is incredibly proud of his Austrian Pinscher. “Without ‘Amy’ we would have been powerless,” said Stemberger. It was pitch dark during the search. According to the Mountain rescue was found in a steep, difficult-to-access ditch. “She may have fallen over a rock face, but the crash site was not in the area of ​​the bicycle.”

“Amy” with dog handler Markus Stemberger. © BR Neukirchen/Breuer

After a “complex rescue and emergency medical treatment,” the 33-year-old was taken to the Zell am See hospital. This was announced by the Austrian police. Nothing further has been reported about her current condition. Rescue dog “Amy,” on the other hand, was already on her way to the next exercise in Obertauern after a very short night, it is said.

Only recently, a German hiker had a fatal accident in the Tyrolean Alps. Unfortunately, any rescue came too late for the man.