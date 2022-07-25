The news of the death of an 18-month-old baby in her home has dismayed citizens in Italy.

As has been known, the mother of the minor, a 37-year-old woman, He left her alone and locked up at home for six days while she went on a trip with her new partner. Upon his return, he found that he had died of starvation and dehydration.

This is what is known about the aberrant case that occurred in Milan.

The abandonment of the minor



the italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that the events occurred on July 14. That day, Alessia Pifferi, 37, decided to leave her daughter Diana de Ella, an 18-month-old baby, alone at home to go on a trip with her new partner.

According to the cited medium, The woman gave the baby a few drops to calm her down before leaving. He left her a bottle and some bottles of water. She also changed her diaper and left, leaving the minor locked up in the house where they lived.

“The mother gave little Diana a dose of anxiolytic to keep her calm”, the authorities said, according to the aforementioned newspaper.

The woman returned home six days later, on Wednesday, July 20, to find her daughter motionless in the crib she had left her in before leaving the house.

“I saw that it did not move. I gave him a pat on the back. I put her feet in the sink to get her wet, but she didn’t react,” she told authorities.

Corriere della Sera narrates that the mother tried to revive her and went to some neighbors to help her attend to the minor. They were the ones who called the emergency room, which determined that the baby had died of dehydration and starvation.

The little girl was locked up for six days during Europe’s extreme heat season, facing 30-degree temperatures in the apartment and starving to death from just having a bottle of milk.

According to Italian media reports, it was not the first time that the woman had left her daughter alone locked up in the house. In fact, her mother told authorities that she first left her alone in May, but she claimed that she was “only for a few hours.”

Neighbors also said that the woman had repeatedly said that the minor was with the babysitter while she was out.

They even stated that they never heard the baby cry in the apartment during the six days that he left her alone before she died, for which they indicated that Pifferi could have given her some kind of medication that would sedate her.

For her part, her partner, the person she went out with on July 14, told her that the baby was with her sister and that there was nothing to worry about.

“But wasn’t he at the beach with your sister? We would have brought her with us, how was it possible? ”, The man reacted after hearing the news of the death of her minor.

The terrible statements of the woman



The baby’s mother now faces a process before the Italian authorities for aggravated voluntary manslaughter with malice aforethought.

In his first words, Pifferi stated that “he knew he could go like this” without something happening to the girl, but he also went so far as to say that Diana, the baby, “was an obstacle to her freedom,” according to a quote. Corriere della Sera.

In the first hearings, the woman affirmed that she had left her two bottles of milk and four of water, a version that the authorities contradict, but added that when she left she never felt calm.

“When I left on Thursday I was not calm. I knew that I was doing something that should not have been done, that anything could happen, including what happened next, ”she said, as quoted by the Italian newspaper.

He is an unscrupulous person capable of committing any atrocity

At the hearing, a judge asked her: “Have you ever realized the consequences that the absence of food, high temperatures and prolonged fasting can have on an 18-month-old girl?”

“Yes, apart from dehydration, death,” the woman replied coldly.

In the middle of the judicial process, his partner stated that they had both returned to the city on Friday because he had to attend to work matters, but indicated that she did not ask him to go see the girl anywhere.

“On Monday we came back because I had to take care of work matters. But she didn’t ask me to go to the house,” the man said.

Authorities are reviewing the woman’s cell phone chats to determine how many times she was able to leave the minor alone.

They also investigate his relationships with various men, as he had multiple dates with Tinder users. All of them times when he would have abandoned the girl at home.

“This is a person without scruples and capable of committing any atrocity for his own personal needs linked to the need to maintain love relationships with men at any time,” said one of the judges.

While the judicial process against Pifferi is being carried out, several residents and citizens of Milan have gone to the doors of the house where the minor died to pay tribute to her.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

