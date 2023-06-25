The Uber driver was on US Highway 54 in El Paso, Texas, when he was fatally injured.

A woman killed an Uber driver last week in Texas, believing he would kidnap her and take her to Mexico, El Paso police said.

Phoebe Copas, 48, shot the Uber driver, Daniel Piedra García, 52, on June 16, because at some point during the trip, the woman thought she was being taken to Mexico and shot Piedra , according to the police report.

The Uber driver was on US Highway 54 in El Paso, Texas, when he was fatally injured, however, officers found no indication that there was a kidnapping or that the man was “deviating from Copas’ destination,” police said in a news release.

After the shot at Piedra, he was seriously injured, for which he was transferred to a hospital, where he was put on life support, however, despite the efforts of the medical staff, he did not manage to survive.

His family decided to take him off life support on Wednesday, while police reported Thursday that he had died.

It is worth mentioning that the woman was arrested, initially on a charge of aggravated assault, however, after the death of the driver, the garo was elevated to murder, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Copas’ bail was set at $1.5 million as police continue to investigate the shooting that left Daniel Piedra badly injured and later died at the hospital.