A German woman is accused of murdering a look-alike she found on Instagram in an elaborate attempt to fake her own death. The accused, identified only as Sharaban K., 23, allegedly killed beauty blogger Khadidja O., also 23, in Ingolstadt, Germany, last August, according to investigators.

The victim was brutally stabbed more than 50 times, with his body left in the back seat of the accused’s Mercedes. Sharaban K. and an accomplice, identified as her boyfriend Sheqir K., subsequently went into hiding.

When the body was found, the police traced the car’s registration back to Sharaban K.’s family. As the corpse was disfigured, investigators assumed that she was the victim. However, an autopsy report revealed that the actual victim was Khadidja O.

This week, police charged Sharaban K. with murder, with prosecutors saying she scoured Instagram in an attempt to find a victim who matched her physical appearance.

“It was confirmed that the accused had contacted several women via Instagram prior to the crime, who appeared to resemble her,” Attorney General Veronika Grieser told local publication Bild. “It can be assumed that the suspect wanted to go into hiding, due to internal disputes with her family, and fake her own death.”

According to investigators, Sharaban K. connected with beauty blogger Khadidja O. via Instagram by sending messages about cosmetics. She allegedly lured the victim on a date by offering her a set of beauty products.

On the day of the crime, Sharaban K. told her parents that she was going to visit her ex-husband in Munich. Instead, she and her boyfriend Sheqir K. allegedly picked up Khadidja O. in a Mercedes.

At some point, investigators believe they entered a forest where the victim had been stabbed more than 50 times. The injuries on her face were so severe that she was unrecognizable. Sharaban K. and Sheqir K. allegedly parked the Mercedes where it would be easily discovered, leaving the body in the back seat.

Police were baffled to learn that the victim was not Sharaban K. as initially suspected. They later analyzed her social media correspondence, discovering that she had connected with several look-alikes. They formed the theory that she had murdered one of the women in a savage attempt to fake her own death.

Sharaban K. was later located and arrested. This week, she was officially charged with murder and faces life in prison if she is found guilty of the heinous crime. Sheqir K. has also been charged as an accomplice and is also facing prison time.