New York.- Three children between the ages of 5 and 12 and a woman were found dead. in a residence in the city of Danbury, in Connecticut, United States, last night, according to local media on Thursday.

children’s bodieswhich are apparently related, were inside the home while the one in the woman was found in a shed in the backyard of the house.

According to press reports, the danbury police received a call at 6.30pm on Wednesday from a man who was distraught and crying. When officers arrived at the home They found the bodies.

It is unknown how they died and the identity of the victimswhile the police have launched the investigation by interviewing potential witnesses.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for a lot of our agents, especially those who had to go inside” the house, he said. Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour.

He further stated that it appears to be an isolated incident and no threat to the public.

We recommend you read:

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. We have a pretty good idea of ​​what happened, but we don’t want to confirm it at this point,” Ridenhour told NBC.