A 15-year-old teenager was arrested after allegedly having stabbed to death her boyfriend after an argumentbecause the youngest was angry because her 22-year-old partner had gone out to drink with her friends.

The homicide was recorded on the night of April 21 in the neighborhood hills of the port in Puerto Cortés, north of Honduras.

The victim was identified as Eduardo Jesús, who died from serious injuries caused by his partner, with whom he lived.

According to reports, the couple was arguing at her home located at the aforementioned address, and in a fit of anger, the young woman took a knife from the kitchen and injured her partner, who due to serious injuries was rushed to the area hospital where minutes after his admission the doctors could no longer do anything for him, since he had died.