An American woman kills her fiancé, who is almost 40 years her senior. She keeps his body in their house for a full two months.

Hall County – All murder is terrible. But this one is particularly unscrupulous: after 46-year-old Tabitha Zelida Wood murdered her 82-year-old partner Leroy Frankling Kramer Jr. in Georgia, USA, she lived in the house with his corpse for a full two months.

USA: woman sleeps next to dead fiancé

Loud wsbtv.com, an American news site, the murdered man’s stepdaughter was the first to become aware of the man’s disappearance in June 2022. She had had no contact with Kramer for several months and then called the police. Officers arrived and eventually found the man’s lifeless body. However, his partner said that he died in the first week of April. Since then she has lived with the corpse.

How gainesvilletimes reported, the 45-year-old slept for three days next to the dead man. “I came to my senses after sleeping next to him for three days. He’s dead and I couldn’t accept it.”

Macabre death in court: defendant tells dramatic stories

Tabitha Wood claims in court she didn’t kill her partner. He would have been violent towards her for a long time. Harassment with a belt would not have been uncommon in order to force the woman to engage in sexual activity. One day the argument escalated and she kicked him in the ribs. The 82-year-old then threatened to die. Wood ran out of the house and hid in the driveway until daybreak.

In the morning, Wood says, she would have found him in the same position as after the argument. The blood ran out of his nose. She would have been afraid that nobody would believe her and that the police would shoot her when they found the dead man. That’s why she would have hidden him in the house. At least that’s how Tabitha Wood tells the story in her testimony in court.

Autopsy of the body: blunt trauma as the cause of death

But the autopsy revealed a death. Cause of death: blunt force trauma. So can a kick in the ribs really have been the reason for the 82-year-old’s death? No, say the injuries that ultimately led to the death of the 82-year-old. Kramer is said to have sustained traumatic injuries to his neck and chest. In addition, the hyoid bone in the neck of the deceased and his thyroid cartilage were severely damaged.

The stories that 46-year-old Wood told others also do not match what she said in court. Because she told several people that her fiancé had taken his own life or that he had moved. She is also accused of stealing from the dead man. Bank details show this. Ultimately, Wood has now been found guilty of first degree murder, aggravated murder, exploitation of an elderly person, concealing someone’s death, theft of financial transaction cards and serious bodily harm to a person over the age of 65.

She could now even face the death penalty, because this is legal in the state of Georgia. Despite this, it is highly controversial throughout the United States. Meanwhile, a governor wants to ban executions in his state. In Germany, too, a murder has just shocked the whole country: the killing of 12-year-old Luise by people her own age. After Luise’s death, the identities of the alleged perpetrators were revealed despite all warnings on TikTok.