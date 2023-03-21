A Georgia woman has been found guilty of killing her fiancé and living with his body for two months before authorities discovered he had died.

Tabitha Zelida Wood, 46, was found guilty by a jury of murder and concealment of her fiancé’s death last year, according to court documents obtained by broadcaster WSB-TV.

Authorities said they learned of the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., 82, after his stepdaughter reported in June that she was concerned for his safety after not hearing from him for several months.

Police arrived at the victim’s home and located her body. They were told by Wood that he had died in early April and that she had been living with his dead body ever since.

An autopsy determined that Kramer had died from homicide. The preliminary cause appears to be blunt and blunt trauma, the investigating officer said.

Wood was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, exploitation of an elderly person, concealment of the corpse and theft of a financial transaction card.