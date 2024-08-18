A major manhunt is underway for the man who took up arms against his father, a former forest ranger, and opened fire during the night

At least one person was killed last night in his home in San Candidoin Alto Adige. It seems to be a woman, but it is not excluded that there is another victim.

A major manhunt is underway for the man who took up arms with his father during the nighta former forest ranger, and opened fire. The Civil Protection issued a radio alert to residents in the area don’t leave the houses.

The crime, which took place in an apartment in a condominium in San Candidowould have occurred within the family.

The man is said to be barricaded in an apartment not far from the State Police station near the state road Puster Valley. The intervention of the Carabinieri GIS and special forces is expected to raid. Carabinieri and police are on site.