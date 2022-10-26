Burning her baby with atole – a drink produced by cooking sweet corn in water – was the last thing Francisco Ventura Tiño did to hurt María del Carmen Chay, a Guatemalan woman who, for many years, she had to endure all kinds of physical, sexual, psychological and economic abuse by whoever her husband was.

The events took place on October 12, when Francisco Ventura began to harass María del Carmen, who was, as usual, working at a corn stall she has in Plaza Barrios, located in the capital of the Central American country.

After throwing a pot of boiling atole against the newborn baby who was, along with his sisters, witnessing the violent scene, Maria del Carmen “confronted the aggressor to save his life, that of his daughters and son”, according to the defense attorney at the first statement hearing that was held a few days ago.

A knife that, minutes before, was being used by Chay to cut lemons, ended up becoming the main weapon in an act that, at this time, has been justified by the authorities under the right of self-defense.

Everything seems to indicate that the woman took the sharp object and, in self-defense, inflicted two fatal wounds on her partner. The man, who received cuts to his chest and neck, died from his injuries; while María del Carmen was accused of the parricide of her husband and detained by the police authorities, according to the Central American newspaper ‘El Siglo de Torreón’.

Defense attorney for María del Carmen Chay, accused of parricide, recounts the violence suffered by the 20-year-old at the hands of her partner, Francisco Ventura. After a process against her, she was released after determining that she acted in legitimate defense.

The Artisan Collective, which, among other things, advocates for the rights of children and women, provided support during the legal process that the accused faced before being released on the grounds that she had acted under the right to self-defense -by means of which the author of criminally sanctioned conduct is exempted from liability. According to the Guatemalan newspaper ‘LaHora.gt’, the case was closed for lack of merit with a gender approach.

The only one who worked to support the home and feed her children, the man took the money from her sale to drink alcoholic beverages See also Biden to nominate black woman for Supreme Court

During the trial carried out by the Sixth Court, it was learned, thanks to the defendant’s defense, that María del Carmen was the backbone of the family economy, because according to what the lawyer stated, she was “the only one who worked to support home and feed his children, the man took the money from his sale to drink alcoholic beverages.

Due to the severity of the injuries, María del Carmen’s baby had to be hospitalized for more than 13 days and, currently, she is in the process of recovery with her mother who, after struggling for more than five years with a tortuous relationship, made a radical and, for some, justified decision: to kill her husband.

