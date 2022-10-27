What could drive a woman to kill, behead, and then disappear her friend’s body? Although the answers to this question are perhaps limitless, in the case of Jemma Mitchell the answer is as simple as it is puzzling: greed.

“Mitchell is a ruthless killer. Her motivation was money. The cold facts of this case are shocking”, were the words used by Jim Eastwood, intelligence inspector of the London Metropolitan Police, to describe the shocking case of Jemma Mitchell, a woman who was found guilty of murdering her friend and dumping her headless body over 200 miles away; all with a macabre objective: to inherit his money.

the shocking crime

Apparently, the event would have begun on June 11, 2021, the date on which the cameras captured Jemma Mitchell, who worked as an alternative therapist, entering the residence of Mee Kuen Chong -also known as Deborah-, a retiree from 57 years old and who was a friend of the woman who would later murder her.

According to the British authorities, Mitchell hit the victim with a gun to the head, then decapitated her, subsequently keeping her body lifeless for two weeks. before disposing of it more than 200 miles away in a forest in Salcombe, Devon, on June 26 last year.

The Closed Circuit Television captured the therapist leaving Deborah’s house on the day of the murder, a couple of hours after entering, with a bulky and heavy blue suitcase in which, it is presumed, she carried the body of her friend.

Mitchell is believed to have stored Chong’s remains in the garden of the house he shared with his retired mother in Willesden, northwest London, and to have driven to the seaside town of Salcombe days later to dispose of the decomposing body.

Deborah’s remains were found by tourists on June 27 and her skull was also discovered days later in the brush. The identification was delayed due to the decomposition in which her body was found; However, once it became known that it was Deborah – who had been reported missing – the investigations began, which, of course, pointed to Mitchell.

Jemma was arrested by authorities on July 6, while she was at her home. Three days later, on July 9, she was charged with the murder of her friend Mee Kuen Chong, who was reportedly suffering from some mental health issues.

Finally, this Thursday, October 27, after more than six hours of deliberation, the jury decided to find her guiltyaccording to the portal ‘BBC Mundo’.

Money: the motive for the murder

But when Deborah changed her mind, he cruelly murdered her and embarked on an attempt to fraudulently obtain her estate.

The condemned would have planned with “evil” the murder of Deborah after the latter retract giving him £200,000 -equivalent to 1,129 million Colombian pesos- that would be used to repair the house of the Mitchell family, valued at 4 million pounds sterling, that is, 22 billion pesos.

“Mitchell, so desperate for the money she needed to complete her home renovations, sought to take advantage of Deborah’s goodwill.. But when Deborah changed her mind, he cruelly murdered her and embarked on an attempt to fraudulently obtain her estate,” Jim Eastwood recounted, according to The Guardian.

Apparently, the Police found some documents that had been created by Mitchell illegally in order to claim Deborah’s estate, once she was murdered.

